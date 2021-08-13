Watch These Incredible Highlights From Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium!
August 13, 2021 Posted in: Patriots
Watch Some Of The Highlights From Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium!
You can also watch the live streaming of it over the next few days on LindellTV.com
Code Monkey Z at Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium
Follow Ron Watkins (Code Monkey)
https://t.me/CodeMonkeyZ
https://gab.com/codemonkey
Joe Oltmann, Josh Merritt, Phil Waldron, David Clements, and Patrick Colbeck
Joe Oltmann “Dominion: Serbian Tech With Chinese Characteristics”
Follow Joe Oltmann
https://t.me/joeoltmann
Presentation PDF:
https://tsarizm.com/news/balkans/2021/08/12/oltmann-report-dominion-serbian-technology-with-chinese-characteristics/
Professor David Clements “The Vote Trafficking Parable”