Watch These Incredible Highlights From Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium!

Categories
August 13, 2021 Posted in: Patriots
SPREAD THE WORD

Watch Some Of The Highlights From Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium!

You can also watch the live streaming of it over the next few days on LindellTV.com

Code Monkey Z at Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium

Follow Ron Watkins (Code Monkey)
https://t.me/CodeMonkeyZ
https://gab.com/codemonkey

Joe Oltmann, Josh Merritt, Phil Waldron, David Clements, and Patrick Colbeck

Joe Oltmann “Dominion: Serbian Tech With Chinese Characteristics”

Follow Joe Oltmann

https://t.me/joeoltmann

Presentation PDF:

https://tsarizm.com/news/balkans/2021/08/12/oltmann-report-dominion-serbian-technology-with-chinese-characteristics/

 

Professor David Clements “The Vote Trafficking Parable”

Follow Professor Clements

https://rumble.com/c/c-632283

https://t.me/theprofessorsrecord 

Shout out to Kanekoa The Great for his Rumble channel too!

You can also watch other clips from the Cyber Symposium on Rumble here.

Oh and by the way, the mission is to get FULL FORENSIC AUDITS IN ALL 50 STATES! 

There are now groups on Telegram for every state (aside from AZ since it’s already doing a full forensic audit).

Thank You For Being Here, Getting Involved & Sharing This Information With Your Networks As Well Because WE THE PEOPLE Are Making History!

Sign Up Below To Get Daily Patriot Updates & Connect With Patriots From Around The Globe

Let Us Unite As A  Patriots Network!


SPREAD THE WORD